AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine picks top awards at Sixth Ghana Business Awards 

Accra, Nov. 16, GNA – AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine has received two prestigious awards at the Sixth Ghana Business Awards held in Accra.

A statement issued by AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Mining Company of the Year Award and the CEO of the Year (Private Sector) Award were both claimed by the Mine, with Samuel Boakye Pobee, the Managing Director, securing the latter honour on the same night.

It said Iduapriem Mine won the 2023 Mining Company of the Year award following excellent performance in key aspects, including corporate social investment, contribution to the economy, local content, health, safety, environmental management, and its esteemed status in the mining sector.

The statement noted that in addition, Mr Samuel Boakye Pobee, the Managing Director of Iduapriem Mine, received the CEO of the Year (Private Sector) Award in recognition of his outstanding leadership abilities, strategic decision-making, significant contributions to socio-economic development and introduction of several innovative programmes to shape the company’s performance, especially in safety, environmental management, and human capital development.

It said the Sixth edition of the Ghana Business Awards, on the theme: “The Role of Businesses in Promoting Tourism, Arts, and Culture,” was organised by Globe Productions with support from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture.

The statement said it recognised and rewarded excellence across all sectors in Ghana.

In his address to the gathering after receiving the CEO of the Year (Private Sector) Award, Mr Samuel Boakye Pobee, the Managing Director of Iduapriem Mine, expressed his profound gratitude to the Iduapriem team for the hard work and unflinching support.

“I am extremely grateful for this achievement. This award is a testament to the team’s dedication to excellence and speaks volumes of the company’s quest to turn gold into sustainable wealth for our stakeholders,” he said.

“We remain committed to making a positive contribution towards an enduring world and would continue to count on the support of everyone.”

The statement said the event was attended by dignitaries such as Mr Mustapha Ussif, the Minister for Youth and Sports and Mr Mark Okraku-Mantey, the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

The rest are Madam Simone Giger, Switzerland Ambassador to Ghana; Madam Farhat Ayesha, the High Commissioner for Pakistan to Ghana; Mr Emad Hanna, the Egyptian Ambassador to Ghana; and Mr Jonas Claes, Deputy Head of EU Delegation to Ghana.

GNA

