Algerian referees to handle WAFCON qualifier between Ghana and Namibia

Accra, Nov. 29, GNA – Algerian referees have been appointed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to handle the Women’s Africa Cup Of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier between Ghana and Namibia in Accra.

Ghada Mehat will take to the center, with compatriots Asma Feriel Quahab and Sara Kimad taking up the Assistant I and Assistant II roles respectively, whilst Lamia Atman would be the fourth official for the game.

Margaret Anyango Omondi from Kenya has been named as Match Commissioner of the game while Cecelia Ngedi Ugbugi from Nigeria takes up the referee Assessor role.

The game is scheduled for 3:30pm kickoff at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday December 1, 2023.

GNA

