Adaptation finance, loss and damage to highlight Africa’s negotiations at COP28

By Edward Acquah, GNA

Accra, Nov. 29, GNA – Adaptation financing, loss and damage, and energy transition are the main issues guiding Africa’s negotiations at the 28th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28).

This year’s Conference will be held from November 30 to December 12, 2023, at the Expo City, Dubai.

Africa’s Group of Negotiators will push for clear goals on adaptation, demand contributions to the Loss and Damage Fund, and advocate for just and equitable energy transition plan to suit the African context.

This was revealed by Dr Peter Dery, Director of Environment, Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, at a pre-COP 28 press conference organised by the Pan-African Climate Alliance and its country platforms in Accra.

The Conference also formed part of a campaigned dubbed: “Keep Your Promise”, which seeks to demand accountability by leaders of the global north, in terms of their pledges and commitments at previous COPs.

The latest Africa Adaptation Report indicates that African countries need at least $387 billion annually from now to 2030 to meet their adaptation needs.

It also indicates that 55 vulnerable countries in Africa have lost $500bn in the last five years in adaptation, loss and damage.

Dr Dery said the African Group of Negotiators would use the Report to make a case for the West to redeem its $100bn pledge and contribute to the Loss and Damage Fund.

“The Africa Adaptation Report says that when you invest a dollar in adaptation, you will save 3 dollars of loss and damage. So why would you wait to spend 3 dollars when you can use one dollar to solve the problem?” He asked.

On the issue of energy transition, Dr Dery said the switch to green energy must be just and equitable, adding that developed countries must support African countries with technology to facilitate the transition.

The Conference of the Parties (COP) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is an international climate summit.

Since 1995, it has been held annually unless Parties decide otherwise. At COPs, world leaders gather to work together on solutions to tackle climate change. There are now 199 Parties (198 States plus the European Union) to the Convention, constituting near universal membership.

COP28 in UAE is a milestone opportunity for the world to come together, course correct, and drive progress.

Ms Hamida Harrison, Programme Manager, ABANTU for Developments, said gender perspectives must be factored in climate discussions and policy decisions given the impact of climate change on the livelihoods and wellbeing of women.

“Women are the most affected by climate change so we must make sure that their issues are equally captured in the climate discussions,” she said.

Mr Jonathan Gokah, Convener, KASA Ghana Initiative, a non-governmental organisation, said the outcome of the COP28 discussions should be contextualised at the local level to deepen awareness and sensitisation on climate issues.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

