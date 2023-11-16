Access Bank Ghana wins SME Friendly Bank of the Year Award

Accra, Nov. 16, GNA – Access Bank Ghana has been named the SME-Friendly Bank of the Year at the prestigious 2023 BRANDCOM Awards.

A statement issued by Access Bank Ghana, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said this was testament to the Bank’s unwavering commitment to supporting and empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Ghana.

It said this Award recognises Access Bank Ghana’s exceptional dedication to providing SMEs with access to customized financial solutions, business advisory services, and innovative tools that enable them to thrive and contribute to Ghana’s economic growth.

Commenting on the award, Mr Olumide Olatunji, the Managing Director of Access Bank Ghana, said the Bank was deliberate about its relationship with SMEs and considers this award as a reflection of this commitment.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition, which reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting the growth and success of SMEs in Ghana,” he stated.

“SMEs are the backbone of our economy, and we are committed to providing them with the financial and non-financial support they need to reach their full potential.”

Madam Pearl Nkrumah, the Executive Director, Retail and Digital Banking, Access Bank Ghana, said the Bank would continue to be innovative to develop platforms that will serve the needs of SMEs.

“Access Bank Ghana recognizes the critical role SMEs play in driving economic growth and job creation,” she said.

“We are dedicated to providing SMEs with access to innovative financial solutions, tailored business advisory services, and a comprehensive digital banking platform that empowers them to operate efficiently and effectively,” she added.

The BRANDCOM Awards, organised by Brand Communicator, Africa’s most recognised and prestigious brands and marketing publications, celebrate outstanding achievements in branding, marketing, and communication.

The awards recognise organisations and individuals who have made significant contributions to the growth and development of brands and businesses across Africa.

GNA

