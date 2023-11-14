14 women to contest assembly elections in Tema West

By Harriet Boateng Sarpong

Tema, Nov. 29, GNA – Fourteen women have filed nominations to contest in the upcoming district level elections in the Tema West Constituency of the Greater Accra Region.

They come up against an overwhelming army of 49 men in the officially non-partisan local government election across the 11 electoral areas in the constituency.

Halcrow witnessed a total of seven contestants, with two females and five males.

Dzata-Bu recorded one female and three males, Kassadjan, two females and three males, and the Railways electoral area had one female and four male contestants.

In Kaiser and Wolei, electoral areas, no female is contesting, but both areas recorded male candidates, with Kaiser recording five and Wolei, recording three male contestants each.

The Sakumono electoral area reported two female and four male contestants. Baastona showed one female and seven male candidates, while Lashibi recorded two females and six males.

Klagon had one female and six male contestants, while Adjei Kojo noted two females and three male candidates.

In all, a total of 63 aspirants have officially filed to compete in this year’s district level elections, with an overwhelming 49 male contestants.

At the Unit Committee level, 46 females officially filed their nominations out of 149 contestants with 103 being males.

Halcrow electoral area posted eight females out of a total of 12 contestants, Dzata-Bu recorded four females out of 13 contestants with Kassadjan, Railways and Kaiser electoral areas, recording three female contestants each, with each a total of five, nine and seven, respectively.

It is estimated that 6,272 assembly members and 32,360-unit committee members will be elected nationwide in 2023.

GNA

