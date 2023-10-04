Twenty-one registrants challenged Agona East.

By James Esuon

Agona Nsaba (C/R), Oct 4, GNA – Twenty-one of the total of 3, 604 persons who registered at Nsaba in Agona East District of the Central Region, had their cases challenged during the national 21- day voters registration exercise carried out by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Six ID cards were released to their owners after a committee had sat on the matter.

Mrs Patience Shebrah, Agona East District Director of EC told the GNA in an interview that the committee withheld the ID cards of 15 of the challenged cases because they were not qualified.

Mrs Shebrah said of the total registered voters, 1,664 were females.

She praised the political parties and other stakeholders for the decent job done that saw an incident free exercise.

Similarly, a total of 4, 352 eligible voters including 1,972 females, were registered at the close of the 21-day exercise in the Agona West Municipality.

Mr Anobil Forson, Agona West Municipal Director of Electoral Commission (EC) disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Agona Swedru.

He said there were no challenged minor or non-resident people emanating from the camps of any of the two main political parties in the area.

Mr Anobil Forson commended the NPP, NDC and other stakeholders, especially the police and other security agencies, for their co-operation and mutual understanding that facilitated the smooth conduct of the exercise.

He disclosed that the Voter ID transfer had also taken off successfully without any hindrance and appealed to registered voters who wished to make transfers to come along with valid requirements to ensure free and transparent exercise.

GNA

