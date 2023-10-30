Sekondi College lauded for pioneering role in STEM education

By P. K. Yankey

Essipong (W/R), Oct. 30, GNA – The Director in charge of Hydrocarbon Laboratory at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr Lawrence Akoto, has commended the pioneering effort of the Sekondi College (SEKCO).

The College has played a frontline role in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education to engender critical thinking and problem-solving skills among students.

He noted that the economy of the modern world was knowledge-based, science and technology-driven, which made STEM education mandatory.

Dr Akoto who said this at the 72nd speech day of the college, noted the skills gap in STEM education in the global space and stressed the urgent need to bridge the gap by making stem education attractive through the provision of needed resources and materials, including well-equipped laboratories, improved teaching and learning methods and needed funds.

Dr Akoto called for the promotion of STEM education in the early stages of education and congratulated the college for placing first in the Inter-Regional Science and Maths Quiz to qualify for the national contest in Kumasi.

Headmistress of the college, Mrs Guddy A.A. Kermah said the school continued to make giant strides in academic excellence and extra-curricular activities through disciplined, honest, law-abiding and humble students.

She disclosed that the school had embarked upon an Agrarian revolution to augment feeding of students which has turned the fortunes of the school around.

Mrs Kermah mentioned the late Philip Ewule Armah’s ultra-modern library, which was being constructed in his honour and his dream for his alma mater.

She, however, called for the extension of classroom blocks, a state-of-the-Art Assembly Hall, tractors and farm implements, large stock of books and a pick-up van.

Board Chairperson of SEKCO and former Western Regional Director of Education, Mrs Rebecca Efiba Dadzie paid tribute to the first headmaster of the school, the late J.W. Arthur for the good seeds he sowed at Ekwuase where the school started.

The Western Regional Director of Education, Madam Felicia Agyeibia Okine in a speech read for her, paid a glowing tribute to the College for the immense role and contributions to good quality education delivery in the Western Region.

She said the education directorate recognised academic interventions by the school, such as “Read A Page A Day, Pick As You Go and AGRIC Time.”

She said the directorate would equip schools with needed resources and asked parents and teachers to reposition themselves and take keen interest in the students to embrace STEM education to come up with new innovations to address problems in society.

The National President of Sekondi College Old Students Association (SEKCOSA), Mrs Adwoa Darko, said the Association has so far realised GHC500,000.00 towards refurbishment of the Science laboratory.

She appealed to old students at the school to go beyond socialisation and contribute to the development of the school.

The Head Prefect of the school, Master Simon Yaw Prempeh, said discipline had improved tremendously and lauded efforts of the Headmistress for her good leadership style.

He said the school would continue to strive for excellence to build upon her past glory.

Master Prempeh mentioned deplorable access roads on campus and additional nurses needed during the night as major challenges facing the school.

He also urged parents to ensure that their children did not bring mobile phones to school.

Paramount Chief of Upper Dixcove Traditional Area, Obrempong Hima Dekyi XIV who chaired the function, said it was time to revolutionise the mindset of students by embracing STEM education to employ what nature has endowed Ghana to solve problems in society, such as galamsey, food insecurity and spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

He said the core value of STEM was that “those who control technology, control the world.”

Obrempong Hima Dekyi XIV asked parents to provide the requisite resources for their children and that Nananom should make the environment conducive for research works.

