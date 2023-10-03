Profile of the late ET Mensah 

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Oct. 03, GNA – Mr Enoch Teye Mensah, the Greater Accra Regional Representative on the Council of State, who died on Sunday, October 1st, in South Africa, was 77years.

The late Mr Mensah, popularly known as ET Mensah, was born on 17th May 1946 in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

He served as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram for five consecutive four-year terms (20 years).

He served as a Minister of Employment and Social Welfare and acted as Minister of Education and Agriculture under the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

The late Mr ET Mensah worked in various capacities as a Public Servant and Finest Politician, which had over the years endeared him to the hearts of many people both within and outside Ghana.

He, as a politician, was the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) Metropolitan Secretary for Accra (Mayor of Accra), the capital city of Ghana, for 10 years (1982-1992).

During his tenure of office as Mayor, Accra witnessed many developmental projects which were unprecedented in the history of Ghana.

He was the architect behind how the city of Accra looks like today.

In 1992 when the country was ushered into democratic governance, the late Mr ET Mensah became the Deputy PNDC Secretary for Youth and Sports.

By dint of hard work, dedication, and valor, he was promoted to substantive Minister of Youth and Sports from April,1993 to January 6, 2001.

As Minister of Youth and Sports, he introduced professional football and the Premier League.

Within his period, clubs were directed to register as corporate entities.

He also introduced Sports Policy, player transfer and sponsorship programmes.

During his tenure, the National Youth Policy was rolled out in 1999.

The late ET Mensah was a Founding Member, National Youth Organizer and Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for many years, and he also founded Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) of the NDC.

He served as a Member of Government Task Force to oversee the implementation of the President’s Priority Projects at the Office of the President.

The late ET Mensah had a Master of Arts (MA) in Theological Studies from the Vision International University, Romana, California.

He was a Fellow of good standing of the Institute of Financial Accountants (FFA), Institute of Administrative Accountants (IAA), Member of National Association of Public Accountants (USA), and Member of the Institute of Public Accountant (FIBA), Australia.

GNA

