Prof. Aziato calls for concerted efforts to stem attacks on UHAS students

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Kodzobi (V/R), Oct. 19, GNA – Professor Lydia Aziato, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), has called for concerted efforts to stem the recent robberies and attacks on students at the school.

She said in one of such attacks last week, two students were robbed of their phones and laptops at gun point.

The victims, who were injured and traumatised, narrated how their attackers, holding guns and other dangerous implements, hit them with the butt of the gun.

Prof. Aziato made the call when she and some senior management members met with the chiefs and elders of Adaklu Kodzobi, a community on the fringes of the UHAS, to seek their assistance in fighting the menace.

The school was vulnerable and prone to attacks due to the numerous unapproved routes through the University, she said, adding that “security-wise we are at risk.”

The Vice Chancellor entreated members of the community, especially the youth, to assist in protecting lives and property.

The school would also seek the assistance of the security services, including the police and military, to eject all those encroaching on its lands, she said.

Togbe Dzegblade IV, the Chief of the community, assured the Vice Chancellor of his and the people’s readiness to provide voluntary security to protect lives and property.

He said it would be a taboo for any of his subjects to be involved in the hineous crime, adding: “Anybody caught in the act would be dealt with severely.”

Fulani herdsmen, who were using the university’s land as grazing grounds for their cattle, should also be flushed out by the security services, he said.

As an interim security measure, the chief suggested that the staff and students should start putting on identification tags.

