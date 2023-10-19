President of ECOWAS Court charges staff to demonstrate professionalism in exercise of duties

Acccra, Oct. 19, GNA – The President of the ECOWAS Court, Edward Amoako Asante, has charged staff members to continue in their commitment to the Court to ensure its effectiveness and to demonstrate professionalism in the exercise of their function.

During his first meeting with the staff of the Court to mark the beginning of the 2023-2024 judicial year, Justice Asante also announced the commissioning of the redesign Court’s website, which will be unveiled on the occasion of the 48th anniversary of ECOWAS.

He added that during this event, staff members who had served the Community for many years will be honoured with Long Service Awards.

The President also warmly welcomed the newly recruited staff members comprising translators and interpreters and recalled that other recruitments were underway with a view to strengthening other Departments of the Court.

Justice Asante reviewed the achievements of the past year and expressed satisfaction with the performance recorded by the Court, noting that it delivered several important decisions.

He expressed the hope the Court would continue to improve in the new year.

The Vice-President of the Court, Honorable Justice Gbéri-Bè Ouattara and the other Honourable Judges attended the meeting.

Also present were the Chief Registrar, Directors and Heads of Divisions and Units.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

