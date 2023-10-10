Police investigates death of CEO of Kikibees’s Restaurant

Accra, Oct. 10, GNA – The Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Bennet Adomah Agyekum, Chief Executive Officer of Kikibee’s Restaurant at Madina Ogbojo in the Greater Accra Region.

A statement issued in Accra said initial investigation had disclosed that the deceased was on Sunday, 8th October 2023, found lying in a pool of blood at a house in Madina and was rushed to a hospital for medical attention, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Police said they had arrested one Yandeh Joof, believed to be the girlfriend of the deceased, in connection with the matter and she was assisting in investigations.

It said the body of the deceased had since been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy while investigation continued.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

