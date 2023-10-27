Philanthropist donates towards best teacher awards in Obuasi

By Yussif Ibrahim

Obuasi (Ash), Oct. 27, GNA – Mr. Alfred Kofi Bingo, an Obuasi based entrepreneur and philanthropist, has donated items worth GHS 14, 000.00 towards the Obuasi Municipal’s 2023 Best Teachers’ Awards slated for Thursday, November 02, this year.

The items, which included a deep freezer, gas cooker, and microwave were presented to the Municipal Education Directorate at a brief ceremony at Obuasi.

Mr Bingo, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Wincoshaft Engineering & Construction Ltd and Bingodee Company Limited, said the donation was informed by his recognition of the immense role teachers played in human resource development of the country.

“Personally, I have so much love for teachers and I appreciate the tremendous role they have played in shaping our lives.

We decided to support the teachers’ awards because we believe it is a worthy cause,” he observed.

He encouraged other individuals, institutions, and stakeholders to join forces with government and teachers to promote education in the country, saying that it was important for the private sector to complement government’s efforts to provide quality education for Ghanaian children.

Mr Godfred Banin, the Human Resource Director at the Municipal GES Directorate, who received the items, applauded Mr Bingo for his generous contribution which he said would go a long way to motivate teachers in the Municipality.

He said the last time teachers in the Municipality were recognised was in 2014 and that the Directorate was poised to resume the awards to motive the teachers to do more.

“We have not had teachers’ awards since 2014 due to lack of sponsorship but through the efforts of the Directorate and the Assembly, this year we will be awarding teachers for their hard work and sacrifices,” he noted.

He said achieving educational targets required the support of people like Mr. Bingo and called on corporate bodies and other well-to-do individuals in Obuasi to support the Directorate to honour distinguished teachers in the Municipality.

