Parliamentary break: Gomoa West MP dedicates vacation to teach

By Prince Acquah

Cape Coast, Oct 18, GNA – Mr Richard Gyan Mensah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Gomoa West, has dedicated two weeks of his parliamentary break as a guest teacher at his Alma mater, Apam Senior High School (SHS).

The gesture was to afford the MP the opportunity to learn and appreciate at first hand, the challenges of the teachers, school administrators and the students.

The move was further aimed at providing the students with some variety in their studies by providing them with practical insights and real-world examples to make the learning of their subjects more meaningful and practical.

Mr Mensah, among other things, took the form two (2) Business students through key topics in Financial Accounting and Economics including Correction of Errors and Suspense Account, and Market Structures and the Revenue Concept, respectively.

Sharing his experience with the GNA, the MP said he was impressed about the conduct and sacrifices of the staff of the school in shaping the future of the students and putting the school among the best in the country.

“The excitement, eagerness and display of real thirst for knowledge demonstrated by the students were truly inspiring, and I am confident that with such enthusiasm, they will achieve great heights in their academic pursuits and beyond,” he said.

He thanked the Management of the school for offering him the opportunity to volunteer his knowledge in contribution to the development of the students.

“While I cherish the memories and look forward to more such opportunities, I must admit that though I have been a regular visitor to the school, my two weeks stay with the staff and students have been a huge eye opener.

“I have learnt at first, the challenges faced by the school, especially the staff and the students in the discharge of their duties and their learning processes respectively,” he stated.

The MP pledged his commitment to finding solutions to the challenges identified in the school in collaboration with the relevant stakeholders.

