Nakeeyat Dramani Sam wins big for Ghana in the maiden African Shenmo Abacus Mental Math Competition

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, Oct. 18, GNA – The maiden African Shenmo Abacus Mental Math Cup and Award Ceremony witnessed an extraordinary display of talent and intellect as Nakeeyat Dramani Sam, along with the Shenmo Ghana team, showcased their exceptional abilities in the realm of mental mathematics.

The competition which took place in Port Harcourt, Nigeria on October 14, 2023 brought together over 1000 kids between the ages of 4 and 15 from 20 African countries.

Representing Ghana, Nakeeyat Dramani Sam, under the leadership of Mr. Musa Frimpong (Shenmo Ghana Principal) and trained by Mr. Iddrisu

Frimpong (Shenmo Ghana Teacher), secured two remarkable gold medals.

“These accolades were awarded for her outstanding performance in both the Written Mental Maths Competition and the Listening Mental Maths Competition. Nakeeyat also achieved the highest honour by receiving the Best Performance Award for her country, Ghana.

Some participating countries for the competition included Nigeria, Libya, Rwanda, Mali, Burundi, Tanzania, Kenya, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Guinea, Benin, Burkina Faso, Togo, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Niger, Namibia, Botswana, Sudan and Ghana.

The presence of students and school heads from several states across Nigeria, emphasized the effectiveness and significance of this educational method.

Shenmo Abacus Education, renowned for its effectiveness in teaching mental mathematics using the Abacus, combines ancient techniques

with modern pedagogy, in enhancing children’s mathematical skills.

“The Abacus serves as a visual and tactile tool to foster a deep understanding of mathematical concepts, ultimately improving mental math abilities, concentration, critical thinking, creativity and problem-solving skills among learners.”

Shenmo Ghana Abacus Education and its dedicated team is setting new standards for math education.

Their success at this maiden African Abacus Mental Math Cup is a testament to the dedication and excellence they bring to mathematics education in Ghana and commitment to ensure this reaches millions of young Ghanaians in the days ahead.

“It is our wish that with the support of stakeholders all children in Ghana will get the opportunity to experience the magic of Abacus for their holistic development.”

The event was graced by several personalities, including President Li Mianjun, Founder of Shenmo

Education International, China; Dr. Lily Cheng, International Consultant for Shenmo Education and Professor at San Diago State University, USA; Prof. Prince Chinedu, Commissioner of the Ministry of Education in Rivers State, Nigeria; over 30 Shenmo Principals from China, Singapore, USA and Africa; and over 500 Parents across Africa, highlighting the importance of this educational endeavor.

GNA

