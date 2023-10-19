Minister expresses satisfaction with work on Susuanho CHPS compound

By Dennis Peprah

Susuanho (A/R), Oct. 19, GNA – Dr Freda Prempeh, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, has inspected progress of work on a three-million-cedis Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compound at Susuanho in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region.

The facility, expected to be completed in six months, is an initiative of the Minister, who is the Member of Parliament of the area.

The government-funded project will have modern medical equipment and doctors and nurses accommodation to provide healthcare services to the people.

Dr Prempeh told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the inspection exercise was to push the contractor to deliver quality work and complete on time.

She said she had prioritised healthcare delivery and would ensure that all other deserving communities in the constituency benefited from CHPS compounds, to improve the health status of the people.

The minister said she had funded, completed, furnished and handed over some CHPS compounds to communities in the area.

Other health centres, clinics and hospitals including the Bomaa Government Hospital and the Duayaw-Nkwanta St John of God Catholic Hospital are also benefiting from the provision of modern medical devices and equipment.

Although Mr Peter Kyeremeh, the Managing Director of the PETMAT Construction Works, executors of the project, was not on site at the time of the visit, the work was going on in earnest.

Work on the wards had reached roofing levels, while that of the administration block and other facilities were progressing steadily.

Dr Prempeh said she was impressed with the progress made and expressed the hope that the work would be completed as scheduled.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

