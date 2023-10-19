Merck Foundation Africa holds 2023 luminary in Mumbai

By Samiratu Larbie

Mumbai, Oct 17, GNA – Merck Foundation Africa has held its 2023 Luminary conference in Mumbai, India, to contribute to the social and economic development of Africa and Asia.

The 10th edition of the Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary started on October 18 and would end on October 20, 2023, aimed at improving access to quality and equitable healthcare solutions in Africa and Asia.

Like the previous year, this year’s Conference is hybrid for 6000 participants from 70 countries; 500 are attending physically and the rest joining virtually as physical and online sessions are running concurrently.

It is being streamed live on social media platforms to allow more than 300,000 audiences, out of the five million followers to participate.

The luminary is discussing and sharing different strategies and programmes to empower women and youth in STEM, support girl education, and break infertility stigma in Africa and developing countries.

There would be High-Level Stakeholder Panel Discussions on Merck Foundation & Partners; 10 years journey of Patient Care Landscape Transformation & Healthcare Capacity in Africa & beyond.

It would also celebrate the sixth anniversary of the Merck Foundation and organise special Merck health media training for health journalists to broaden their scope in health and the sciences.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

