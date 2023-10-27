Man, 26, jailed 15 years for attempted robbery

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Oct. 25, GNA – An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a 26-year-old commercial motorcycle operator locally known as “Okada” to 15 years in prison for attempting to rob a mobile money vendor.

The convict, Losman Inusah, was however acquitted of the charge of robbery.

The court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusua Appiah sentenced Inusah after he had been found guilty on the charge of conspiracy at the end of the trial.

Inusah was shot and arrested when he and four other accomplices attempted to rob a mobile vender on March 24, 2023, at Kokomlemle in Accra.

The prosecution led by Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor said the complainant Gyawu-Kyem Robert Kwame is a mobile Money merchant at Kokomlemle, near City Lights.

It said on March 24, 2023, at about 2100 hours, the complainant was reconciling his account for the day when his wife noticed Inusah and four others, who are at large, on two motor bikes monitoring them in the shop.

The complainant and the wife decided to leave the shop.

The prosecutor said the complainant’s wife decided to stand in front of the shop and she saw Inusah and the four others hiding near a building.

It said the complainant and his wife quickly packed and carried their daily sales of GHC10,200 and iPhone s valued GHC1,000 each, one Nokia phone valued GHC200 and other personal belongings in their bid to leave the shop.

The prosecution said another witness at the shop also held a polythene bag containing waste.

It said the moment the complainant’s wife and the witness stepped out of the shop, one of the robbers suddenly rushed on them and attempted to snatch a leather bag from her (complainant’s wife)

The prosecution told the court that one of the robbers smashed the complainant’s wife’s hand with a piece of cement block.

It said the complainant’s wife raised an alarm, attracting several witnesses to the scene.

The prosecution said the witnesses then pursued Inusah and his accomplices, shot him in the shoulder and he fell off his motorbike.

Inusah fled to a nearby house and hid but was arrested by a witness and handed over to the Police.

The prosecution said Inusah was taken to the Police Hospital for treatment.

GNA

