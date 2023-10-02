Mahama supports Volta Region tidal surge victims

By Ewoenam Kpodo

Keta (Anloga), Oct. 2, GNA- Mr John Dramani Mahama, former President, has donated assorted items to offer some relief to victims of recent tidal storm in communities along Volta Region’s coast.

The items, including bags of rice, student mattresses, cartons of canned fish, cartons of canned tomatoes, and litres of cooking oil, were given to Members of Parliament (MPs) for the three coastal constituencies for onward distribution to the victims.

A storm surge on September 20 flooded about 1,000 homes in communities, including Blekusu, Agavedzi, Horvi, Abutiakope, Agorkedzi and Dzaflagbe in Anloga, Keta and Ketu South Municipalities, rendering people homeless with livestock, businesses, canoes and fishing nets also lost as a result.

Mr Mahama made the donation through a delegation made up of Mr Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, MP for Ho West and Volta Caucus Chairman, Mr Kobena Woyome, MP for South Tongu, some regional and constituency executives of the NDC, led by Mr Governs Kwame Agbodza, MP for Adaklu and Minority Chief Whip.

The donation had come on the back of cries from victims to their chiefs, MPs and the central government for help to them and to find lasting solution to the perennial devastation of the sea and to save the region’s coastline from going extinct in the near future.

Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, MP for Ketu South, speaking on behalf of his two colleagues, Mr Richard Kwami Sefe and Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, MPs for Anlo and Keta respectively, thanked the former President for his continuous support to people feeling the harsh impact of tidal waves attacks.

She said Sunday’s donation was not the first time Mr Mahama was reaching out to their people in times of distress and that his kind gesture meant a lot to them.

At a symbolic presentation of the items to some victims at Abutiakope, Keta, Miss Portia Kpeme, a beneficiary spoke to Ghana News Agency, expressing gratitude to Mr Mahama for the items which she said would help serve her needs for a while.

Mr Kenneth Binah, Leader of Abutiakope, who joined the team to visit an area devastated by the sea said they were suffering both coastal and inland flooding and that something needed to be done urgently to save the situation.

