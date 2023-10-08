Legal Year Service: Build the pillars of Justice in all communities — Rt. Rev. Dr. Atta-Baffoe 

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra, Oct. 8, GNA – A special church service to usher in the 66th Legal Year has been held at the Cathedral Church of the Most Holy Trinity in Accra with a call on the judiciary to build the pillars of justice in all communities.

The 66th legal Year is under the theme: “Building the pillars of Justice.”

Preaching the sermon, Right Rev. Dr Victor Reginald Atta-Baffoe, Anglican Bishop of Cape Coast, noted justice was multifaceted but could be thought of as fidelity to the demand of relationships.

“To seek justice and do justice is equal to the worship of God,” he said.

Rev Dr Atta-Baffoe said it was, therefore, an obligation for all to seek justice and do justice at all costs without fear or favour.

“Incidentally, the practice of the law is not only deemed as a profession but a vocation indicating the high sense of a high calling not to chase after material rewards but to render service to those who seek justice,” Rev. Dr. Atta- Baffoe recounted.

He advised the bench and the bar to render service to the poor, needy, vulnerable, widows, orphans, oppressed, and the marginalized.

“The beautiful thing about God’s command to us to do justice is that when we do justice to the above group of people, God brings certain blessings into our lives.”

He said the scriptures admonish all to be holy, adding “holiness and justice are rooted in one another.”

The Anglican Bishop of Cape Coast noted that injustice was an affront to God’s holiness, adding God rejected Israel’s prayers and fasting when they were offered interdorm with unjust living.

He said ritual without justice became a form of idolatry, stressing that justice and worship were indivisible.

“Justice is the application and substance of faith… God identifies with the poor and under privileged and that is why we are called to do justice in order to identify with God.

We must build the pillars of justice to give such people hope as Jesus Christ gave hope to mankind.”

He told the judges and lawyers that they must also pay attention to the cardinal point of justice and act in the interest of the public not in their own interest.

Rev. Dr Atta-Baffoe called on the judiciary to orient themselves constantly to the vision in the bible and make the kingdom of God present where they live and work.

He urged them to respect the right to life and promote human rights for the common good.

According to him, people have the duty and rights to participate in decisions that directly affect them and actively shape their lives and their destinies.

“So, participation in political and social life is a virtue and the requirements for triumph of justice.”

He urged the judiciary to be fair in the process of justice delivery, adding “our human dignity makes us equal in rights.”

Rev. Dr Atta-Baffoe also asked the bench and bar to be transparent and open in their actions when delivering justice.

“Be impartial and neutral in the decision-making process because the right relationship means giving to others what is owed to them. We must recognize and remember what we owe to those who cannot demand it.”

He said the level of justice that the judiciary would show unambiguously determined and described their level of relationship with God.

“Remember, it is not the prayers and fasting or the speaking in tongues that builds justice. It is about what you do for the disadvantaged. To be spiritual is not to pray more than anyone, it is too fast more than any one…as a matter of fact to be spiritual is to seek justice.

Justice is not something we sit and talk about. Justice is something we do, and we must build the pillars of justice to achieve this. Seek justice and do good. It is a command of the day.”

Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, Godfred Yeboah Dame, Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Mr. Yaw Acheampong Boafo, President of Ghana Bar Associations took turns to read the first, second and third bible reading during the service.

The Clergy offered prayers for the three arms of government, management and staff of the Judicial Service, Judges and magistrates and the Ghana Bar Association.

