Joseph Aidoo to miss AFCON 2023 due to injury

Accra, Oct. 20, GNA – Black Stars defender, Joseph Aidoo will not be available for selection ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations following an ankle tendons injury he picked whiles on national team duty.

The Celta Vigo man hobbled off with an ankle injury in the 27th minute of Ghana’s international friendly against Mexico last weekend.

According to the head of medical services at Celta Vigo, Juan José García Cota, the player had undergone successful surgery which would rule him out for a period of six to seven months.

“The intervention, which passed without complications and took place early in the morning at the Fremap Hospital in Vigo, consisted of the reconstruction of the tendon with reinforced suture and the application of growth factors.

The light blue defender will remain out for a minimum of 6-7 months.”

The former Inter Allies centre-back has been a key player in Chris Hughton’s team, having made 12 appearances for the Black Stars.

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled for January 13 to February 11,2024.

