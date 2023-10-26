John Mahama to grace Mini Hogbetsotso Durbar Saturday  

By Benard Worlali Awumee, GNA

Keta (V/R), Oct 26, GNA- Former President John Dramani Mahama will be the Special Guest of Honour at this year’s mini Hogbetsotso festival (also Hogbeza) on Saturday 28, at Dzelukope, Keta.

Mr Sedziafa, Secretary to the Mini Hogbeza Local Planning Committee, confirmed this to Ghana News Agency, saying, “We have invited the former President to our mini durbar. We followed all the necessary protocols to invite him, and we are expecting him among us on Saturday.”

Apart from the former President, the festival will be graced by other dignitaries, including distinguished sons and daughters of the land and from other parts of the country and elsewhere.

Mr Sedziafa explained that the aim of the durbar apart from serving Anlo was to commence processes to establish an ultramodern community library for Dzelukope Township thus, the theme: “Harnessing our Cultural Heritage for Local Community Development.”

The Planning Committee outlined other activities, including a candlelight procession on Wednesday through the principal streets of Keta, a health walk, and a live band musical concert on Friday to precede the mini durbar on Saturday morning at Keta Senior High Technical School (KETASCO) Park.

The mini celebration would be under the distinguished patronage of Togbi Agbesi Awusu II, Awadada of Anlo for the Awoamefia, Togbi Sri III with the support of Togbi Gbordzor III, Dusifiaga of Anlo and Paramount Chief of Fugo Traditional Area and Togbi Dzelu IV, Chairman of the Local Planning Committee.

Mini Hogbetsotso durbar, a rotational celebration among Anlo towns to enable all 36 states to have a feel of the migratory festival, is celebrated a week before the grand durbar of Hogbeza at Anloga, the traditional capital of the Anlo State.

