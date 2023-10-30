“Invest in yourselves; you only live once” – Education Minister urges youth  

By Simon Asare

Accra, Oct. 29, GNA – Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister for Education, has encouraged the youth to invest in things they love to do, as it sets up a strong foundation for success.

He said this at the premiere of Season Seven of the popular TV series “You Only Live Once” (YOLO), which promotes key messages including good health, disability inclusion, family planning, nutrition, reproductive health, and child and adolescent health, among others.

The YOLO TV series is produced by Farmhouse Productions Limited in partnership with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Ghana Health Service (GHS), Ghana Education Service (GES), and the National Population Council, among others.

Delivering the keynote address at the premiere, Dr. Adutwum shared his humble beginnings as a son of a cocoa farmer who still pursued his dreams despite the challenges.

“You only live once, so you have to dream big. Dreams are possible, regardless of where you come from because you live this life once, invest in yourself, and don’t be an average person,” he said.

Dr. Adutwum added that “in the midst of adversity and challenges, you can be the best at what you do. Don’t allow the challenges to overwhelm you and subsequently give up.”

Th Education Minister urged the youth to take inspiration from the YOLO series, as it could help them overcome adversities in the midst of challenges and also make the right decisions.

He also charged them to invest in things they loved, have a positive growth mindset, and also take inspiration from and mentor other heroes who faced similar adversities.

GNA

