Guzakuza, Alliance for food sovereignty hosts 1st Country Agroecological Entrepreneurship and Territorial Market Advancements

Accra, Oct 3, GNA-Guzakuza and Alliance for food sovereignty have held an Agroecological Entrepreneurship and Territorial Market Actors in Ghana in Koforidua, in the Eastern Region.

The groundbreaking event marked a significant milestone in Ghana’s journey toward sustainable agricultural practices and the establishment of Agroecology as a viable business model.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the primary objective of the convening was to announce the launch of the ambitious project,

It said it was focused on advancing African Agroecological entrepreneurship and territorial markets and to unveil the strategic roadmap for the transition to Agroecology as a thriving and sustainable business venture within the Ghanaian context.

IT said Fortune Kyei, the Project Lead for the AAEs & TMs initiative under the Guzakuza umbrella welcomed participants from diverse sectors of Ghana’s agroecological landscape and provided a comprehensive overview of the convening’s purpose and its pivotal role in equipping attendees with the knowledge and tools needed to effectively integrate Agroecology into their business strategies.

She encouraged active participation throughout the event, highlighting its significance in guiding the adoption of best practices in Agroecology across various enterprises.

Ruth Nabaggala, serving as the AFSA Project Officer for AAEs & TMs, addressed the distinguished gathering during the historic convening in Koforidua and underscored AFSA’s overarching goal, to facilitate Africa’s transition toward Agroecology.

She according to the statement emphasised that the convening’s focus on Ghana aligned with AFSA’s mission to build a robust agroecological movement within the country before extending its impact to other nations on the continent.

She expressed her belief that the concerted effort would enable Africa to become a self-reliant continent, positioning itself as a global leader in the field of Agroecology.

“The 1st Country Convening for Agroecological Entrepreneurship and Territorial Market Actors in Ghana served as a testament to the commitment and dedication of organisations and individuals driving sustainable agricultural practices and Agroecological entrepreneurship in the region.

According to the statement, it also marked a crucial step toward realising a future where Ghana’s agricultural landscape thrived through environmentally responsible and economically viable methods.

The final convening for the year would be held in Tamale on the 13th and 14th November at the University for Development Studies and expected to bring together major stakeholders and the policymakers to further accelerate the momentum towards Agroecological transformation in Ghana.

Guzakuza is a formidable force dedicated to relentlessly advancing the status of women in Agribusiness across Africa.

Through innovative programmes, unwavering support, and strategic connections, they cultivate personal and business growth, inspiring women to build resilient agribusinesses, become influential leaders and catalysts for the Agribusiness Industry.

The Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (AFSA) is a broad alliance of different civil society actors that are part of the struggle for food sovereignty and agroecology in Africa. The core purpose of AFSA is to influence policies and to promote African solutions for food sovereignty.

