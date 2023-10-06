Government commits to fixing bad roads in Gomoa Central

By James Esuon

Gomoa Afransi (C/R) Oct. 6, GNA – The government has repackaged the contracts for construction works on stalled road projects in the Gomoa Central District to facilitate transportation of goods and services, Mrs Naana Eyiah Quansah, the Deputy Minister of Interior, has said.

She said the government was working assiduously to mobilise resources for the contractors working on the various road projects to return to site.

She said the move was to improve the general wellbeing of the inhabitants, who had complained about the delays.

The Deputy Minister gave the assurance at a news conference to allay the fears of residents of some stalled road projects at Afransi in the Gomoa Central District.

Mrs Naana Eyiah Quansah, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Gomoa Central named the roads as Gomoa Abaasa / Ayensuadze, Gomoa Awomerwo/Nsuayem , Gomoa Achiase/Dahom , Winneba –Junction/ Gomoa Ekwamkrom and Gomoa Lome/Gomoa Nduamu.

The MP was accompanied by Mr Benjamin Kojo Otoo, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Gomoa Central and some constituency executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

She acknowledged the fact that some of the aforementioned roads were awarded before the NPP government came to power but that not withstanding, government was doing everything possible to raise funds to pay contractors to return to site.

The Minister said the Minister of Roads and Highways inspected the roads and was working to get the funds to pay contractors, who had sent their certificates of payments.

The MP said due to the delay some communities had staged demonstration to express their displeasure on the state of the roads to draw government’s attention.

She declared her interest to contest the seat when the party opened nominations in December for sitting MPs for her to continue to render selfless services to the constituents.

The MP called on polling station executives and entire constituency executive to rally behind her candidature to retain the Gomoa Central seat, adding that it was possible to win 2024 election, but a united front and co-operation among party members was needed.

