‘Give me the nod’— Dr. Bawumia appeals to Bono East delegates

By Jerry Azanduna

Techiman (BE/R) Oct.16, GNA – The Vice-President, Alhaji Dr. Mahumudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, has appealed to Bono East Regional delegates to give him the nod to lead the Party in Election 2024.

Dr. Bawumia, who is competing with three other candidates – Mr. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, former Minister of Food and Agriculture, and Engineer Francis Addai Nimoh, a former MP for Asante Mampong, made the appeal when he was addressing delegates at Techiman as part of his two-day campaign tour of the region.

The Vice President said he had been ordained by God to lead the Party to victory in the 2024 elections, saying God has used him in several ways including formulation and implementation of many socio-economic policies and interventions to save the country from its development woes.

Dr. Bawumia promised to introduce key policies that would keep the Government and the Party in a close relationship to address the challenge of people helping the Party to win political power but being sidelined while the Party is in government.

He cited among those policies, the allocation of appointments’ quota to Party members in the constituencies and the regions so they work in government. Those appointees to serve as “God Fathers” to the constituencies and the regions to create a good and workable relationship between the Party and government at all levels.

According to Dr. Bawumia, he was the most experienced and marketable person to lead the NPP to victory, hence the delegates must consider him as the best option for the Party in the upcoming election.

Accompanied by Mr. Fred Oware, Dr. Awudu Rauf, Mr Anthony Karbo and other campaign team members, the Vice President received a rousing welcome by delegates and other Party followers in all the constituencies he visited.

GNA

