Ghana shorts Abacavir Lamivudine ARV since August – NAP+

Accra, Oct 6, GNA – The Ghana Network of Persons Living with HIV (NAP+ Ghana) has expressed worry about the shortage of Abacavir Lamivudine regimen Anti-Retroviral Medication (ARV) for adult Persons Living with HIV (PLHIV) across the country since August this year.

The Association in a Press Release made available to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday said the medication was one of the many regimens that PLHIV needed daily to attain viral suppression.

It said it kept PLHIV healthy and productive.

The release, signed by President of the Association, Madam Elsie Ayeh, said NAP+ Ghana had earlier received information from reliable sources that Antiretroviral medication and other health commodities had arrived at the harbor in July and awaiting tax waiver from the Ministry of Finance.

It said those were anti-retroviral medications bought with donor funds at no cost to the country and should not attract tax, but were being held until AU TAX, ECOWAS TAX and COVID-19 Tax were paid.

The Association said its concerns were that some persons who were put on Abacavir/Lamivudine, which was stuck at the harbour, were persons, who had kidney and liver problems while on TLD regimen.

“One of our members has not been on medication for 4 months due to shortage of Abacavir/Lamivudine in her facility,” it added.

The Association said its investigations revealed that in some facilities, prescribers gave Abacavir/Lamivudine medication meant for children to adults.

“Instead of one tablet a day, they have to take five tablets in the morning and five tablets in the evening of the children’s dose,” the statement said.

It said the situation was leading to the build-up of resistance to ARV by the NAP+ community of PLHIVs, and increase in kidney and liver problems.

“Until the taxes are waived, our cherished members and all persons living with HIV on the said short regimen are on forced medication break which can spell doom. ”

It called on the government for an immediate waiver of all taxes and release of medications at the harbor to save lives.

GNA

