Ghana Kidney Association working to ensure easy access to dialysis

By Kwabia Owusu-Mensah

Kumasi Oct. 4, GNA – The Ghana Kidney Association says it is taking steps to engage all key stakeholders to make dialysis accessible and affordable to the general population.

It has, therefore, urged the public to remain calm since the outcome of the engagements would be made known to the public.

A statement signed by Professor Sampson Antwi, the President of the Association, made available to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday, said the Association had taken note of public concerns on issues related to dialysis in the country.

As a professional body responsible for promotion of kidney health, through education on prevention and treatment of kidney disorders in Ghana, the Association was, therefore, working closely with all stakeholders to address those issues.

However, it urged the public to live healthy lifestyles to protect their kidneys by adhering to treatment of risk factors such as hypertension and diabetes mellitus, as well as the avoidance of the abuse of pain killers and herbs.

It said early reporting to hospital for all patients, who had been diagnosed with kidney disease, could slow down its progression.

GNA

