‘Effutu Hepaguarde Project’ launched to safeguard liver health 

By J. K. Nabary

Winneba (C/R), Oct 1, GNA – A one-million Ghana cedis project, dubbed ‘Effutu Hepaguarde,” has been launched at Winneba in the Central Region to safeguard liver health and combat Hepatitis B in the Effutu Municipality and beyond.

On the theme: “Safeguarding Liver, Empowering Lives”, the project, a one-year community initiative, is funded by Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Member of Parliament for Effutu, to help prevent the transmission of Hepatitis B from mother to child.

Alhaji Zubeiru Kassim, the Effutu Municipal Chief Executive, in an address delivered on behalf of the MP, called on the constituents to avail themselves for free testing and vaccination against the disease.

He emphasised the need for all stakeholders in the municipality to join the crusade against the spread of the disease, a viral infection, which primarily affects the liver and could lead to severe complications if left untreated.

“There is the need for Effutuman to take advantage of the project, which our MP is funding, to be tested and vaccinated for free to help achieve its objectives,” he stated.

Alhaji Kassim applauded the MP for the great service to his constituents and said the Assembly would support Mumbies Foundation-Ghana, a non-governmental organisation in Winnabe, to spearhead the project for a future free Hepatitis B screening.

He presented a cheque for one million cedis, issued by Mr. Afenyo-Markin, the Deputy Majority Leader, to the Foundation for the commencement of the project.

Mr Israel Adorbley, Project Manager, Mumbies Foundation-Ghana, expressed appreciation to the MP, who is the patron, for being instrumental in the Foundation’s formation and continuously supporting its activities in the fight against Hepatitis B.

A survey conducted at Effutu indicated that one in every 12 people were chronically infected with Hepatitis B, hence the need to embark on the project to save lives from the “silent epidemic”.

Mr Adorbley said the Foundation would sensitise religious organisations, institutions, communities, lorry stations, markets and schools on the effects and dangers of the disease, test and vaccinate for free.

He appealed to the Government to enrol Hepatitis B screening and treatment onto the National Health Insurance Scheme drug list as done for HIV/AIDSs and Tuberculosis.

Dr George Kwame Prah, the Director, Trauma and Specialist Hospital, Winneba, said the virus was a threat to society, hence the need to screen the people and vaccinate them to safeguard their well-being.

Neenyi Ghartey VII, the Paramount Chief of Effutu Traditional Area, and the University of Education Chancellor, who chaired the ceremony, commended the MP for the initiative and said the disease was real and called on his people to take advantage of the project to get vaccinated.

Neenyi Ghartey was join by the MCE to unveil a logo for the project, witnesed by the clergy, civil society groups, and market women among others.

