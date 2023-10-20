Disability issues should concern everyone – Farida Bedwei 

By Hannah Awadzi

Accra, Oct. 20, GNA – Ms Farida Bedwei, an IT professional and a person living with Cerebral Palsy has advised Ghanaians to be concerned about disability issues since disability can happen to everyone.

She said: “Disability issues should be of concern to everyone, not just persons living with disability since it can happen to anyone at any point in time.”

Ms Bedwei was the keynote speaker on the final day of an international conference on disability organised by the school of Education and Leadership, College of Education, University of Ghana.

The conference was on the theme: Disability in Education: Sustaining an Inclusive Africa. Ms Bedwei spoke on the topic: Navigating Ghana’s labour market as a person with cerebral palsy.

Sharing some of her life experiences she pointed out that she did not let her disability get in her way.

“I didn’t let my disability prevent me from doing my work,” she said.

Ms Bedwei, who now works with Microsoft and is part of the team working on Metaverse, said thanks to COVID -19, working from home had now become common and employers could engage persons with disabilities and support them to work from home.

She however urged employers to also work toward making the workplace disability friendly.

Ms Bedwei said there was the need for political will to implement some of our policies on disability.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

