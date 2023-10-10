Sports

CAF Champions League: Ampem Darkoa face ASFAR club, two others in Group B

October 10, 2023
GNA

By Francis Ofori  

Accra, Oct. 10, GNA – Premier League champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies will face ASFAR club, Huracanes FC and AS Mande in the group stages of the CAF Women’s Champions League tournament.  

The Techiman-based side booked a ticket to the competition after beating Nigeria’s Delta Queens in the just-ended WAFU B championship.  

The eight-team tournament would feature some of the best sides on the continent as Ghana’s pride would also make their debut appearance in the competition.  

Ampem Darkoa would hope for a successful campaign having won the 2022/23 Premier League, FA Cup and the WAFU B Championship.  

The third edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League will be staged in Ivory Coast.  

Group A  

  • ASFAR Club 
  • Ampem Darkoa 
  • Huracanes FC 
  • AS Mande 

Group B  

  • Athlético FC Abidjan 
  • Sporting Club Casablanca 
  • JKT Queens 
  • Mamelodi Sundowns 

