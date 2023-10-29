Buem Constituency NPP ready to elect 2024 Presidential candidate 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Jasikan (O/R), Oct 29, GNA-A total of 539 delegates in the Buem Constituency are ready to cast their ballots in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Presidential primaries scheduled for Saturday, November 4.

The figure includes five Council of Elders, five Council of Patrons, 27 Electoral Area Co-ordinators, 17 Constituency Executives and 485 Polling Station Executives.

Mr. Mathias Komla Bassayi, the Buem NPP Assistant Constituency Secretary, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), in an interview at Jasikan in the Oti Region.

He said the Bueman Senior High School (BUSEC) had been selected as the venue for the event and advised delegates to let peace prevail before, during and after the polls.

“This is an internal democratic process to elect a new presidential candidate, we should eschew insults regardless of whoever you are supporting,” Mr. Bassayi advised.

“We are NPP, peace and unity are our hallmark,” he said.

