Ato Forson Trial: Seth Terkper confirms authorizing Ato Forson to request establishment of LCs

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, Oct. 20, GNA – Mr Seth Terkper, a Former Minister of Finance, says he authorized Dr Ato Forson, the former Deputy Minister of Finance, to request for Letters of Credits (LCs) to be established by the Bank of Ghana for the support of some ambulances.

He said the authorization was given at a special management meeting he chaired at the Finance Ministry following the receipt of a legal opinion from the Attorney General and the Ministry’s Legal Department.

Mr Terkper was testifying as a defence witness in the case, involving Dr Forson and two others; Dr Sylvester Anemana, a Former Chief Director of the Ministry of Health and Mr Richard Dzakpa, a Businessman. They are being prosecuted over the purchase of some ambulances.

Dr Forson was granted a self-recognisance bail of GH¢3 million for allegedly willfully causing financial loss of 2,370,000 euros to the State.

He is also facing an additional charge of “Intentionally misapplying public property contrary to section 1 (2) of the Public Property Protection Act, 1977 (SMCD 140).”

Dr Anemana was also granted, a bail of one million Ghana Cedis with three sureties one of whom shall be a public servant not below the rank of a director.

While Mr Dzakpa, was granted bail of five million Ghana Cedis with three sureties one of whom must be justified with documents of landed property.

He said it was to ensure the execution of a contract between the Government and Big Sea for the supply of 200 ambulances.

Mr Terkper explained that he received an opinion from the Attorney General in 2014 which said that failure to execute the contract with Big Sea would result in judgement debt if the latter went to court over undue delays in the execution of the contract for the supply of the ambulances and breaches by the government of Ghana.

He said claims by the Attorney General that Dr. Forson caused the LCs to be set up without due cause and authorization were untrue.

He said the LCs were established on an “approval basis” which meant that the Ministry of Health had to indicate their approval of documentation from Big Sea, proving the shipment of the ambulances and then proceeded to authorize the Bank of Ghana to make payment under the LC if they were satisfied that Big Sea had met all conditions.

