African Tourism Research Network to hold Follow-up workshop on tourism, hospitality data and digitalization economy

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, Oct. 18, GNA – The African Tourism Research Network (ATRN) in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF) will host a follow-up workshop for stakeholders on tourism, hospitality data and digitalization economy in Accra.

The four-day workshop, scheduled from October 20 to 25, would be led by CENFRI and CDC Consult.

It would focus on insights from the Ghanaian tourism sector and recommendations for the public and private sectors.

Mr Emmanuel Frimpong, President, ATRN and CEO, Pishon Consult Ltd, said the workshop would

discuss the state of the Ghanaian tourism sector, diving into the key challenges that were hindering development, and the opportunities for growing the tourism sector.

“This discussion will also focus on how data and digital technology are being used among private and public sector players. In doing so, we will explore the barriers to greater data and digital technology adoption and highlight the opportunities that the enhanced use of data and digital technology can unlock. These opportunities include increasing revenue generation, saving on the cost of operations, better customer segmentation and analysis, and improving tourism services and products.”

He said it would also build on the challenges and opportunities and provide practical recommendations for public and private stakeholders to grow the tourism market.

“These recommendations will provide practical and contextually grounded examples of what they would involve, why they are relevant and necessary, and

how they can be effectively implemented.

“In all 75 participants drawn from academia, private and public sectors will participate in the workshop, which will also have some training session specifically on the principles of tourism marketing and leveraging data for decision-making.”

According to Mr Frimpong, the training sessions would focus on how to create the most optimal digital presence for Ghana’s tourism sector, digitally handle selling propositions for national campaigns effectively communicating with tourists and turning interest and intrigue into booking and buying, and leverage data available to make strategic and well-informed decisions.

He said the objectives of the training sessions, include providing key stakeholders in the tourism sector with the tools necessary to improve their businesses and champion the lessons and benefits from the training, and taking the training material and learnings to re-train association members, tourism operators and other relevant stakeholders.

“From this training, participants will receive practical guidance on and templates on how to implement the points above, and key materials to take these lessons home and re-train operators and relevant stakeholders in the market.”

GNA

