Limited voter registration: 43,333 registered, 180 challenged in Upper East

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Bolgatanga, Oct. 03, GNA – Provisionally, a total of 43,333 voters have been enrolled onto the Ghana voters’ register by the Electoral Commission (EC), at the end of the 21-day limited voter registration exercise in the Upper East Region.

The provisional statistics from the Upper East Regional Directorate of the Commission, showed that out of the total number of people registered, 13,276 persons supported their registration with the Ghana card.

Again, 30,013 persons had their registration through the guarantor system, while17 others supported with their Passports.

Additionally, 74 persons were enrolled as persons with disability while 97 were captured as persons with trauma or special cases.

However, 180 persons were challenged, and their cases would be resolved through the District Registration Review Committee comprising representatives of the political parties, traditional authorities, Police, and Ghana Education Service.

Mr William Obeng Adarkwa, the Upper East Regional Director of the Commission revealed this to the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Bolgatanga.

He said there was a backlog of 173 applicants in five Municipals and Districts out of the 15 Municipals and Districts in the region.

“What this means is that as at 1700 hours yesterday, which was the last day for the registration, these persons were still in the queue to register and by law, we must register them.

“These areas are Kassena-Nankana Municipal, 84, Kassena-Nankana West, 45, Bolgatanga Municipal, 15, Bongo, 15 and Talensi, 14.

“So, we identified them with numbers, and we are continuing registration of only those people today, we are not registering people outside this number and the political parties are aware, we did the identification together with them,” he added.

Mr Adarkwa indicated that apart from the disagreement over the location of additional registration centre at Bawku Municipal which had stalled registration since September 14, 2023, and the initial network challenges, the exercise had been smooth.

He commended all the stakeholders for their cooperation throughout the exercise.

GNA

