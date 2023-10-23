2023 Volta Trade and Investment Fair to feature climate issues

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Mepe (VR), Oct. 23, GNA – Mr Dela Gadzanku, the Volta, Oti, and Eastern Regional Chairman of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), has said climate issues would be discussed during this year’s Volta Trade and Investment Fair.

The AGI, who are the main organisers of the upcoming event, slated to commence on November 26, said a day would be dedicated to discussing climate issues to find a lasting solution to them.

Mr Gadzanku disclosed this to press men at Mepe in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region during a visit to assess the extent of damage to Small and Micro Enterprises (SMEs) along the Volta River due to the Akosombo Dam spillage.

“As already planned, the upcoming Volta Fair to be organised by the Association will dedicate a day to discuss climate issues and the Akosombo spillage, bringing together key experts to find lasting solutions to this.”

He indicated that climate change was real and urged all to take its study seriously.

Mr Gadzanku and his team also visited the shelter at Mepe JHS and St Kizito SHS, where he interacted with some displaced persons, especially women and children.

The team, after interacting with other business owners, later moved to inspect Spring Agro Industries, a rice processing factory at Mafi-Adidome in the Central Tongu District, whose farms have been submerged.

Mr Harman Randhawa, Director of Farms at Spring Agro, told the GNA they lost over 200 acres of growing rice farms worth thousands of cedis because of the spillage.

Among the affected business entities is Golden Exotic Limited, the Country’s biggest banana producer and exporter to the European market.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

