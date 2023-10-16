153 Lead for Ghana trainees to be deployed to teach in rural communities

By Agnes Ansah

Accra, Oct. 16, GNA – Some 153 beneficiaries of the Lead for Ghana ( LFG) programme will soon be deployed to teach in some Senior High Schools in rural and underserved communities for the next two years.

The beneficiaries, made up of fresh graduates from various universities across the country would be at post after undertaking two weeks intensive training from the LFG, a Ghanaian not-for-profit organization in Accra.

They were inducted in Accra on Monday, October 16.

Present at the ceremony were CEO of LFG, Mr Daniel Dotse, Madam Mamle Andrew, Representative of the Minister for Education, Mr Osei Adutwum, representatives from the Ghana Education Service, National Service Scheme, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and Transforming Teaching, Education and Learning (T-TEL).

Dr Yaw Adutwum, Minister of Education, in a speech read on his behalf said he was delighted by the contributions of LFG to the educational sector over the years.

“Lead For Ghana has been at the forefront of a significant transformation in our educational landscape. Through your diligent efforts, the initiative has not only helped to address the teacher shortages in our rural and underserved communities but has also introduced a paradigm of passion, dedication, and excellence in education,” the Minister said.

Dr Adutwum also observed that 21st century tutoring required one to be innovative, a critical thinker, and proactive problem solver.

He said LFG fellows had those qualities hence his enthusiasm about their induction.

Dr Adutwum said education was a potent tool for societal transformation, and that it was good that the young fellows were coming on board to help shape the younger ones.

Mr Daniel Dotse, CEO, LFG, said the future of Ghana could change if young people were given the opportunity to be part of the change programme.

Lead For Ghana is an organisation established to ensure that all children in Ghana can access good education.

This is done through a two-pronged approach; in the short term the organisation recruits Ghana’s best and brightest recent university graduates and young professionals to spend at least two-years teaching and improving student academic outcomes in Mathematics, Science, English, and Information and Communication Technology in rural and underserved communities through its Leadership Development Fellowship.

In the long term, after the two-year Fellowship, Fellows are inducted into the LFG alumni network, a pantheon of outstanding leaders working in both the private and public sector driving system changes in education to ensure that all children in Ghana have access to an excellent education by 2050.

