World Federation of the United Nations Association holds dialogue with CSOs

By J. K. Nabary

Winneba (C/R), Sept 8, GNA – The World Federation of the United Nations Association (WFUNA) has held a briefing for Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) at the headquarters of the United Nation Security Council in the United Kingdom.

It was for the participants to inquire about specific issues relating to the United Nations Security Council, including wars and disturbances in Africa and the way forward.

Stephen Kojo Sackey, Director of International Relations and the National Coordinator of WFUNA, Ghana Chapter, stated this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

The Civil Society Dialogues briefing was aimed at providing greater access to the work of the UN Security Council and its monthly programme of work.

Mr. Sackey, who is also a freelance journalist, said the meeting was presided over by Ambassador Dame Barbara Woodward, a British Diplomat who is the current permanent Representative of United Kingdom (UK), to the United Nations Security Council.

According Mr. Sackey in January 2017, WFUNA commenced the hosting of the monthly dialogues for Presidents of the UN Security Council and Civil Society Council to promote openness and transparency in UN system as well as to bring sanity in the society.

“When I was given the platform to contribute to the discussions, I asked about the implications the current UN resolution on the withdrawal of its soldiers would have on people of Mali and the sub-Saharan Africa,” he stated.

He indicated that after lengthy deliberations questions, suggestions and contributions tabled at the briefing, were recorded for further transmission to the UN General Assembly Meeting for discussions and action.

GNA

