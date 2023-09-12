Unite for us to reclaim power – Oduro urges New Edubiase NPP members

By Richard Kusi

New Edubiase (Ash), Sept. 12, GNA – Mr George Oduro, NPP parliamentary candidate for New Edubiase has called for hard work and stronger unity among members of the party in the area to help reclaim the parliamentary seat.

He said reclaiming the seat, which was lost to the NDC in 2020 elections and breaking the eight in the 2024 elections could only be achieved when members are unity and work in one accord for that purpose.

Addressing delegates of the party after his acclamation as the parliamentary candidate for the party in the 2024 elections, Mr Oduro pointed out that unity was crucial in retaining the party in government.

Mr Oduro, who was a former Member of Parliament for the area, was the sole candidate who filed to contest the ticket of the NPP in the 2024 election.

He was defeated in the 2020 elections by the NDC candidate in the area.

Mr Oduro, who was also a Deputy Minister for Agriculture blamed the defeat in the 2020 elections on misunderstanding and divisions in the party at that time and urged the party members to forgive one another and work together during the campaigns to help reclaim the seat to bring development to the people.

Mr Oduro, said as an MP, he brought a number of development projects to the people in the area, and he would continue to do that when re-elected into office in 2024.

Mr Patrick Acheampong, Ashanti Regional First Vice Chair of NPP, urged party members and executives at all levels to bury their differences and work for the common good of the party to ensure victory in 2024.

Mr Francis Ankomah, District Chief Executive for Adansi South, said winning an election did not depend on individuals but the teamwork of all members of the party and urged them to stop backbiting and gossiping and work together to win the New Edubiase seat back.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

