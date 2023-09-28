Suspected gas explosion in Turkey kills one, injures four

Istanbul, Sept. 28, (dpa/GNA) – One person died and four others were injured on Thursday after a suspected gas explosion in an Istanbul residential building, local authorities said.

Two of the wounded are in critical condition, the Istanbul governor’s office said.

Natural gas compression is considered to have caused the blast in Bahçelievler district, the office added.

The walls of the top floor of the five-storey building collapsed, sending debris onto the street and onto parked cars, footage from state broadcaster TRT showed.

Residents in the affected and neighbouring buildings were evacuated, TRT quoted Bahçelievler Mayor Hakan Bahadır as saying.

An investigation is underway, TRT added.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

