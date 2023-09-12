Scores visit EC offices in Ashanti to register for voter identification card

By Muyid Deen Suleman / Samuel Ofori Boateng

Kumasi Sept. 12, GNA – Scores of people have gathered at the various district offices of the Electoral Commission in the Ashanti region to register for the Voter’s identification cards.

During a visit by the Ghana News Agency to some of the registration centres, the people, who were mostly first-time voters and others for distinct reasons did not register during the last registration exercise, have joined the queue quietly and waiting for their turns to register.

The Ashanti Regional Offices of the EC, which is serving as the registration centres for seven districts, have vast numbers of people waiting to be registered on the first day of the exercise.

The districts are Asokwa, Bantama, Old Tafo, Manhyia North and South, Subin and Nhyiaeso.

Mr Simon Osei Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister, who visited the EC regional Office on Tuesday morning to monitor the exercise, expressed delight at the number of people who had turned out to register.

He told the Ghana News Agency that, the comportment of the people, who were mostly the youth, was encouraging and a testament to their willingness to vote in the district level elections and the 2024 general election.

The Minister asked them to abide by the rules of the exercise and calmly go through it to obtain their voters’ identity cards.

Meanwhile, there were long queues at the Asokore Mampong Municipal registration centre as scores of people stormed there to register for their voter identification cards.

The atmosphere at the centre was, however, calm and the registration exercise went smoothly.

