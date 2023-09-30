Samuel Takyi’s inclusion in Black Bombers team not automatic — GBF

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Sept. 29, GNA – The Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) has said Olympic Bronze medalist, Samuel Takyi will to justify his inclusion into the national amateur boxing team, the Black Bombers after his return to the team.

Takyi, turned professional after winning bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

However, he decided to return to the team after few professional bouts and has joined the team for preparations towards the 2024 Olympic Games qualifier in Italy.

The ‘Golden Ring Warrior’ made history at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, joining the likes of Clement Quartey, Eddy Blay and Prince Amartey who had all paid their dues in the competition.

Mr.Dauda Fuseini, President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) in an interview with the GNA Sports said “Takyi has come to join the team and he is one of the boxers who can qualify the team at the Olympic Games.

“But his position is not automatic because he has to go through the individual championship to slug it out with the person who is currently occupying the weigh.”

He said the boxer, after his Olympic Games triumph, moved to the professional ranks, hence leaving his position vacant for a Commonwealth Games silver medalist.

Takyi would have to compete against his successor in an upcoming justify championship to cement his position in the Black Bombers team for the Olympic Games qualifiers.

The Black Bombers team has begun training ahead of the 2024 Prais Olympic Games qualifiers in Italy, having failed to book a slot in the just-ended qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal.

