North Korea to expel US soldier after illegal entry

Seoul, Sept 27, (dpa/GNA) – North Korea is expelling a US soldier who entered the country without authorization in mid-July, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Wednesday, citing North Korean state media.

On July 18, private Travis King crossed the demilitarized zone (DMZ) that separates North and South Korea, which are still officially at war since a conflict in the 1950s.

It took weeks for Pyongyang to confirm King’s whereabouts.

Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) then in August reported that the soldier crossed into the country “as he harboured ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the US Army.”

GNA





Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

