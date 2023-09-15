NGO donates learning materials to Street Academy

By Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, Sept. 15, GNA – Heartfelt Philanthropy Network, a Non-Governmental Organisation has donated learning materials to the Street Academy to enable remote learning.

The items worth over GH10, 000.00 included a projector, giant projector screen, reading books, among others.

Presenting the items, Ms Yvonne Abba-Opoku, Founder and Director of Heartfelt Philanthropy Network stated that the gesture was to improve and strengthen literacy programmes in the school.

“Our plan is to set up literacy and reading club which includes technology,” she added.

According to her, literacy was important hence the need to donate the items to the school.

“We believe that the children at Street Academy have potential and our job is to make sure that they are ready when those moments come, to express themselves,” she said.

Ms Abba-Opoku expressed the hope that the items would go a long way to help enhance academic activities in the school.

Mr Ataa Lartey, CEO of Street Academy thanked Ms Abba-Opoku and her outfit for their kind gesture and appealed to stakeholders and other organisations to support the school.

He said the children were future leaders, adding that there was the need to invest in them.

Heartfelt Philanthropy Network is a UK registered non-governmental with a mission to transform lives and promote good governance.

It improves the welfare of children, young people and families in disadvantaged communities.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

