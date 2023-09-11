National Service Scheme honours  departed heroes 

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, Sept. 11, GNA – The National Service Scheme (NSS), has as part of its 50th Anniversary Celebration, organised a Remembrance Day and flag raising ceremony, in Accra.

The ceremony was to remember all founding staff and service personnel who dedicated their lives, made the ultimate sacrifices, and served the nation in various ways.

The Reverend Dr Ntim Fordjour, Deputy Minister of Education, said the day was to recognise that the forebearers played their part and charted a path for all and it was time to consolidate thatpath of patriotism.

He said: “We remember those whose sacrifices, with minds and hearts were filled with patriotism and their feet were ready to travel to hard-to-reach areas and places without electricity and water.

“The Men and women who agitated so forcefully for the establishment of the scheme which we have today.”

“We celebrate a milestone and remember the valuable impact the scheme has impacted on the national development and cohesion.– The men inculcating in them and sense of entrepreneurship and innovation that have come to enhance the mandate of the scheme.”

Rev. Fordjour said the scheme had harnessed various talents all over the country and given the youth opportunities to try their hands at contributing to national development.

He urged the youth to let that sense of patriotism and nationalism propel them into serving the nation in differentoendeavours.

The Deputy Minister urged Ghanaians to rise above the partisan interest that was dividing them and recognise that they had only one state to serve and transform.

“No group of people can better deliver this mandate than those of us here.”

He commended the directors and staff – both past and present-for their work and contributions over the years in the life of the Scheme.

Ambassador Edward Boateng, Director General, State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), said over the past five decades the Scheme had played a pivotal role in bridging the gap between academia and the practical experience of young graduates, instilling in them a sense of national unity.

He said as an oversight body, SIGA had witnessed at first hand the Scheme’s evolution into a force for national development and cohesion.

“The NSS has not only been a nurturing point for young talentsbut a source of invaluable support for numerous public and private sector innovations across the country.”

“On this occasion we must also acknowledge the visionaryleaders and staff – past and present- who have worked tirelessly over the years to ensure the success of the Scheme. Their support and commitment to the development of the country deserves our recognition.”

Amb. Boateng assured that SIGA would always remain committed to working hand in hand with the Scheme to enhance the process of national development.

“Together we would continue to provide opportunities for the youth to grow, learn and excel as the nation requires.”

He said: “As you celebrate this anniversary let us reflect on the achievements and milestones of the past five decades, drawing inspiration to transform and prepare the NSS into a very brighter future.

“Together we can continue to shape the destiny of our nation through the service and dedication of the youth who pass through the Scheme.”

Mr Osei Assibey Antwi, Executive Director, NSS, said the Scheme since its inception had played a pivotal role in shaping countless individual lives.

Mr Antwi said: “As we observe the remembrance let’s take a moment to reflect on lives of those no longer with us, honour their memory by pledging to be worthy successors to their legacy continue their noble work and ensure to do better than them.

“Let us really dedicate ourselves to service, unity, and progress in their memory. Let us ensure that their sacrifices are not in vain.

GNA

