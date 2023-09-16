National Chief Imam and Qatari Ambassador commission Qatari Charity multi-purpose project

Accra, Sept 16, GNA – The National Chief Imam Dr, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu and the Qatari Ambassador to Ghana Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Homaid, have jointly commissioned a multi-purpose edifice constructed by Qatar Charity at Madina Abokobi south area.

The project, which formed part of their charity mission in Ghana, is titled, Al- Rahma Centre for learning (Mercy Center), which is a one-storey project to serve as Mosque and Learning Centre located at Abokobi South District.

It has three classrooms, a headteacher’s office, toilet, bathroom, borehole and a backyard compound to host about 400 people at a time.

The facility is designed to contain 40 students in each class within the learning centre, and a Mosque at the ground level which also has the capacity of hosting 430 worshippers.

Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu, who earlier cut sod for the construction of the edifice in 2017, was present with the Qatar Charity Ambassador to Ghana, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Homaid to commission the completed and fully furnished project for public use.

The National Chief Imam emphasised on the essence of the edifice, which he said was to provide the avenue for the Children and Muslims interested in learning how to read and memorize the Holy Quran, its meaning, significance, and some moral values in the society, to do so.

He said the centre is open to all Muslims wanting to learn about Islam.

He noted that Children through this learning orientation could grow up to become faithful companions of the Holy prophet of Islam to the extent that neither their work, businesses nor wealth could deter them from being devoted to the worship of Allah.

He urged the community members and Imams to work together to maintain and put the place into good use for the children to benefit from it.

Mr Mahmoud Jibriel, the man who donated the land for the construction of the Centre, while praising Allah for the successful completion of the project, thanked the Qatar Charity team for financing the project.

He called on all the Muslim community to participate in the maintenance and utilization of the Centre, noting that, learning had been made a must for both Muslim men and women, which motivated him to donate the land for the project.

The Country Director of Qatar Charity in Ghana, Mr. Hasan Owda, expressed gratitude towards all partners who played various roles to the success of the project and thanked Allah for making it possible. He also thanked the national chief imam for his relentless effort to be present once again for the commissioning of the project and prayed for Allah to continue to bless him with good and healthy life.

He indicated that the Qatar Charity mission of being good to the society had just began and would therefore need the continuous cooperation of communities and stakeholders to enable Qatar Charity to do more and to support the efforts of the government to provide quality health care, educational support and livelihood empowerment programmes.

Some of the recently commissioned projects, he mentioned, included a Clinic at Bisikan in Wa, a Mosque, borehole, and classroom at Dodowa, a borehole at Liberia camp near Kasoa, Borehole in Kadewaso in Eastern region and two mosques at Ablekuma.

The National Chief Imam was accompanied by other Imams and the Imam for the commissioned centre, Dr. Hussein A Rahman.

GNA

