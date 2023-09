Accra, Sept. 15, GNA – Former President John Dramani Mahama has congratulated the Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale I, on his swearing-in as President of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs.

“I wish His Majesty all the best in this new role and look forward to his continued leadership and contribution to the development of Gonjaland, the Savannah Region and Ghana,” the former President stated in a statement.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email