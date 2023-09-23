Limited Voter Registration: Kadjebi clears seven out of nine challenged applicants

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu, GNA

Kadjebi (O/R), Sept 23, GNA – The Adjudication Committee of the Kadjebi District Office of the Electoral Commission (E.C) has cleared seven out of the nine applicants challenged during the on-going limited voter registration exercise.

The potential registrants were challenged on the grounds of citizenship, under-age and non-residents.

However, at its sitting on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, seven of the challenged persons were cleared.

Mr. Justice Odame Frempong, Kadjebi District Electoral Officer, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

He said upon hearing the applicants, “seven cards have been handed over to the applicants, two cards have been withheld.”

Daasebre Oduro Guranim I, a Member of the Adjudication Committee, confirmed when contacted by GNA.

He advised non Ghanaians and minors to desist from attempting to register for the Voters’ ID card as they could be prosecuted.

Meanwhile, the District has registered 819 Voters as at Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

The E.C has on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 commenced Limited Voter Registration exercise to register first-time voters and those who could not register in the previous registration exercise.

The exercise will end on Monday, October 2, 2023.

GNA

