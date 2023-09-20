Krachi East: EC registers 990 new voters’ entrants within seven-days

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Sept. 20, GNA – The Electoral Commission (EC) in the Krachi East Municipal, has registered a total of 990 new voters within seven-days onto the Voters Register in the ongoing limited registration exercise.

The registration of new voters onto the electoral roll ahead of the December 19 District Level Election, the exercise, which is in accordance with Article 45 of the 1992 constitution, has been taken at the 268 District Offices across the country.

The 21-days exercise would afford Ghanaians who have attained the voting age of 18-years since the last registration in 2020 and others who could not register during the last registration exercise to do so now.

Data available from the EC office to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) shows that a total of 990 eligible voters have so far been registered and issued with their Identity Cards.

Mr Wisdom Gidisu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Krachi East constituency, called on eligible voters to take advantage of the ongoing limited registration exercise.

He appealed to political parties and the public to cooperate with the EC to ensure a successful exercise, encouraging the residents to participate in the exercise and follow laid down processes by the Commission to enable them to be captured onto register.

Mr Kafui Klutse, the Municipal Electoral Director disclosed that the exercise had been well with maximum cooperation from the political parties and the public.

He was optimistic that all potential registrants would be captured during the 21-days period due to the measures put in place in collaboration with the political parties.

GNA

