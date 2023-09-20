Intertek Minerals introduces PhotonAssay technology at Tarkwa laboratory

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Samahu (W/R), Sept. 20, GNA – Intertek Minerals, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, has introduced integration of advanced PhotonAssay technology into its minerals laboratory facility at Tarkwa in the Western Region.

The PhotonAssay is a revolutionary analytical technique that ushers in a new era of speed, accuracy, and safety in gold analysis.

Unlike traditional fire assay methods, PhotonAssay employs high-intensity X-rays to excite gold atoms, producing unique gamma-ray signatures that are then measured to determine gold content.

This innovative approach delivers results in a fraction of the time required by conventional methods while also significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals.

Inaugurating the laboratory at the company’s site, Mr George Meriku Duker, Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, in a speech read on behalf of the sector minister, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, said the mining industry was going through a digital transformation process, which had already affected the industry and would continue to do so.

This process, he said, could change how mining was done, transitioning from human-run operations to autonomous or semi-autonomous remote-controlled Mines.

A functional mining industry, therefore, required an equally functional Assay Laboratory Service at all stages of the mineral value chain, from resource estimation, ore optimization studies to Mine site rehabilitation after closure, said the Deputy Minister.

He explained “The PhotonAssay laboratory, I am told, is a revolutionary analytical technique that ushers in a new era of speed, accuracy, and safety in gold analysis. This speed can significantly improve decision-making processes in mining operations.”

Additionally, Mr Duker said, “By minimizing the environmental impact of testing procedures, the technology aligned very well with the government’s broader sustainability agenda for the mining sector, and I commend Intertek Minerals for this partnership.”

Again, he praised Intertek Minerals for being adjudged the Best Tax Payer for 2022 by the Ghana Revenue Authority for the Tarkwa Operational Area and currently 100% tax compliant, supported the Green Ghana initiative and the first phase of the measles vaccination programme in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem municipality.

Intertek has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) to offer a fully funded scholarship to two students annually in Minerals Engineering, he added.

Mr Duker implored the Management and the entire workforce of Intertek Minerals to uphold the required health, safety and environmental standards enshrined in the relevant laws governing operation of the laboratory.

Mr John Fowler, Senior Vice President Minerals and Exploration and Production, Intertek, stated that the firm was excited to introduce the technology because the advancement was a testament to their ongoing pursuit of excellence and desire to provide the gold industry in West Africa with the best possible support.

“The PhotonAssay unit’s ability to deliver rapid, accurate, and environmentally conscious results will undoubtedly elevate our clients’ operations and contribute to the region’s overall economic growth

The installation of the PhotonAssay unit at the Tarkwa laboratory signifies a new chapter in Intertek Minerals’ history. This milestone showcases the company’s unyielding commitment to innovation and reinforces its position as a trusted partner in the West African gold industry,” Mr Fowler indicated.

Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Western Regional Minister, on his part entreated all firms to seize the opportunity to explore the capabilities of Photon Assay Technology and gain a deeper understanding of its potential impact on the industry.

He was confident that the technology would revolutionize the way they analyze and evaluate mineral samples, would aid in contributing to the overall growth and development of Ghana’s mining industry.

Acting Director General, Ghana Geological Survey Authority, Mr Isaac Kuutan Mwinbelle, also said they would collaborate and support Intertek in its quest to become global in mineral exploration and mining in Ghana and the West African Sub-Region.

He urged management of the company to continuously invest in new technologies, especially in the development of critical minerals, that would positively impact Ghana’s economy and its host communities.

The Vice Chancellor of the UMaT, Professor Richard Kwasi Amankwah, appealed to all professionals, who want quick and precise techniques for defining mineral resources and for gride control to make use of this machine, as it’s safe, reduces human errors and more sustainable.

He expressed appreciation to the Intertek Minerals team and their global leaders for considering to unveil this all-important equipment in Ghana.

Intertek Minerals provides mineral testing services throughout the mining life cycle from exploration geochemistry, mine site laboratory services, minerals inspection, sampling and analysis, robotic laboratory solutions, environmental services and metallurgical testing services across the mining supply chain.

The programme was attended by board chairperson of Minerals Commission, Mrs Barbara Oteng Gyasi, Municipal Chief Executives, queen mother of Apinto Divisional Council, Nana Abena Boaduaa II, global leaders of Intertek Minerals, mining companies among others.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

