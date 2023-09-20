Group canvasses votes for Dr. Bawumia to lead NPP in Election 2024  

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Odumase (B/R), Sept. 19, GNA – An emerging political group within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bono Region, ‘Team Dabie 4 Bawumia,’ has intensified electioneering to canvass votes for Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s victory in the NPP’s November 4 presidential primary.

The group comprises some delegates and supporters of the NPP supporting the Presidential bid of Dr. Bawumia.



Mr Yaw Dabie Appiah Mensah, the Team Lead, and a former Organiser of the NPP in the former Brong-Ahafo Region, made this known in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Odumase in the Sunyani West constituency.



He had earlier led some of the team members to undertake a campaign outreach exercise, and interacted with NPP delegates at Odumase, Abosa, Botre, Bofourkrom and Abronye, farming communities in the constituency.



“Without Alhaji Dr. Bawumia, our political chances in the Election 2024 would be slimmer. From our interactions with some of the Ghanaian electorate, it would be easier for the NPP to break the eight and retain political power and we are bent on making that happen,” Mr Mensah stated.



“Though the Vice President won the just ended NPP super-delegates congress with wider margin, we have to upscale our campaign drive, interact with, and let the NPP delegates in general to understand the need to endorse Dr. Bawumia for our great Party in the next general

election,” he stated.



“The NPP can’t afford to give back political power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to mess up and disrupt our social intervention programmes and this can only happen if we don’t endorse Dr. Bawumia to lead the Party in 2024,” Mr Mensah added.



In a related interview, Mrs. Gifty Owusu Ansah, the NPP’s Women Organiser of Abosa in the constituency, described Dr. Bawumia as “trustworthy and easy to interact with” and promised to rally solidly behind him to win the NPP’s November 4 polls.



She said the popularity of Dr. Bawumia in the area was an indication that the general voting population at the grassroots level had accepted him, and therefore, called on the NPP delegates to vote for him.



Mr Dennis Amankwaa Yeboah, one of the NPP delegates at Odumase also said the implementation of the “Nana Addo-Bawumia” free education policy alone remained unprecedented, hence the need to endorse Dr. Bawumia, and support him to win the presidential election.



He said Dr. Bawumia had about 90 per cent support of the NPP delegates in the constituency and therefore urged his campaign team to avoid complacency and propagate the achievements of the Government at the grassroots level.



Mr Yeboah called on the NPP leadership to support the Party at the constituency and polling station levels with logistics to enable them to reach out to the voting population at the hard-to-reach villages in the constituency.

GNA

